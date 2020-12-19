Festival promoting Ao Dai, Hue cuisine opens in ancient capital

The program aims to conserve and promote national intangible cultural heritages in general and Hue cultural identity in particular; and kick off projects of "Hue - the capital of Vietnam's Ao dai" and "Hue - the capital of Vietnam's gastronomy".



The event includes a series of cultural activities, such as performances of Ao Dai and traditional arts on main streets in the city; exhibition of Ao Dai, the traditional craft of making Ao Dai, embroidery and tailoring; a seminar on traditional Ao Dai in the contemporary life.

In addition, 60 stalls of restaurants, hotels, food and beverage businesses in the city introduce to visitors many royal and folk dishes, and vegetarian food.

The festival will end in the evening of December 20.







By Van Thang - Translated by Kim Khanh