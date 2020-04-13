Film week to celebrate ASEAN Chairmanship 2020

The ASEAN Film Week themed “ASEAN Cohesion and Proactive Adaptation” will contribute to the cultural connection of ASEAN nations and build a regional peace, stability and prosperity, bonded together in partnership in dynamic development.



It also aims to implement political goals, enhance the role of and position of Vietnam as Chair of ASEAN in 2020 and affirm that the county will continue to maintain and contribute to the eace, stability and development in the region and the world.

The event will present an image of Vietnam as a peaceful, stable, friendly and potential country and promote the land, Vietnamese people and culture to international visitors.

The ASEAN Cinema Week will offer free screenings to movie lovers in main cities of Hanoi, Da Nang and HCMC.





By Thu Ha - Translated by Kim Khanh