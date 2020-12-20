First illustrations exhibition honoring Vietnam's beauty held in Hanoi

Exhibits are 30 best artworks selected from the 7th Illustration Challenge of Vietnam Local Artists Group. Launched in 4 weeks, the challenge’s organization board received almost 300 entries by more than 230 young artists living in Vietnam and abroad.



Most of the artworks displayed in the exhibition are digital paintings. Artists combine paper sketches and computers or tablets to create their artworks.

“Vietnam Reimagined” exhibition is expected to bring to the public the passion for art, the curiosity of illustrations, the enjoyment of digital paintings or maybe a new experience through youthful and modern viewpoints.

The Vietnam Local Artists Group (VLAG) is a platform where all artists – regardless of age, style or level- can connect, share knowledge, be inspired and have fun. VLAG community has over 40,000 members, regular illustration challenges and several art activities.





By Kim Khanh