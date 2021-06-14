  1. Culture/art

First national cultural heritage photo contest launched

SGGP
The first national cultural heritage photo contest and exhibition has been launched by the Department of Cultural Heritage under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.
The competition aims to seek valuable photographic works honoring different types of intangible cultural heritages, architectural works, historic and cultural sites, landscapes.
The contest is free and open to amateurs and professionals who are Vietnamese citizens or expats living in Vietnam aged 18 and over.
Entries must be sent to the organization board from now until September 30, 2021. Award-wining pictures will be presented at an exhibition and appear on social media platforms and photo books raising awareness of protecting and promoting cultural heritages.

By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh

