First News, Thai Ha Books reach agreement on copyright

Accordingly, after a meeting with Deputy Director General of the Authority of Publication, Printing and Distribution Nguyen Ngoc Bao, representatives of the two publishers were able to settle the disagreement concerning the copyright of the book ‘Think and Grow Rich’.

Since the copyrights were bought from two different owners, the two versions of this title do not break the law at all.

The representatives decided to adjust their book’s cover design and the author’s name for the next edition. In particular, the cover of First News’ book will be completely different from that of Thai Ha Books while the latter publisher will add the detail about the book’s editor – Ross Cornwell.

By Quynh Yen – Translated by Vien Hong