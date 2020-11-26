First runner-up of Miss Vietnam 2020 to compete in Miss International 2021

Phuong Anh, 22, is a student of the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology (RMIT) in HCMC. She was one of the top scorers in the 10th grade entrance examination of well-known Le Hong Phong High School for the Gifted in the city.



The first runner-up got the third place in the subject of French of the 2016 National Excellent Student Competition and received direct admission to Hanoi Foreign Trade University and HCMC University of Technology (HCMUT) – Vietnam National University Ho Chi Minh City. She also passed the entrance examination of HCMC Foreign Trade University and received a 4 Year Full-Ride Scholarship in RMIT.

The beauty achieved 8.0 IELTS and C1 DALF exam certification- the best diploma in the French language.

Launched in 1960, Miss International is a Japanese-based international beauty pageant organized by the International Culture Association. Along with Miss World, Miss Universe, and Miss Earth, this pageant is one of the Big Four international beauty pageants. The annual 2020 competition which was scheduled to be held in Tokyo in October, 2020 was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.





By Tieu Tan – Translated by Kim Khanh