First Vietnamese Tet festival to be held in southern Japan

The event is the joint effort of the Vietnamese General Consulate in Fukuoka and the Association of Vietnamese in the city.





As planned, the traditional cultural space of Vietnamese Tet will be recreated at Tenjin park, allowing the overseas Vietnamese community to get a feeling of the home country through traditional Tet dishes and folk games.



Several popular artists and singers in Vietnam will be invited to the event, which is expected to draw more than 1,000 visitors, both Vietnamese and Japanese.



There are more than 33,000 Vietnamese currently living in Kyushu.

VNA