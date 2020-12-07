Foreign Ministry hosts 2020 International Food Festival

The event was attended by President of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations Nguyen Phuong Nga, Deputy Foreign Minister To Anh Dung, diplomats and their spouses, together with representatives of international organisations across the country.



Speaking at the festival, Nguyen Nguyet Nga, spouse of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh, underlined that the event offered chances to promote culture and cuisine of countries as well as Vietnamese regions, and to support the disadvantaged via a fundraising activity.



On showcase at 143 pavilions were traditional dishes, local specialties, books, publications, souvenir and craft products of countries worldwide and Vietnamese regions. Traditional art programmes were also staged at the event.

Main sponsors of the food festival in the recent two years were honoured.



Nearly VND3.1 billion (US$133,700 ) was raised in previous editions of the event, which was distributed to people with disabilities, orphans, poor women and those with extremely difficult situations.

