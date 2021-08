Reading lovers will have free accesses to the site https://fonos.online/sach-noi-mien-phi/ to enjoy 10 best-selling books in various fields of health, psychology, business and more.



The event will run from now until August 20.

Fonos is an application that provides copyrighted audio book formats of best-selling books from Vietnamese and international authors, from self-development books, start-ups, economics to parenting books, novels.





By Ho Son – Translated by Kim Khanh