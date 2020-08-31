  1. Culture/art

Fund-raising talk show series for frontline workers

The online talk show series “Giving thanks to front-line workers in COVID-19 in the fight against the coronavirus” received nearly VND3.8 billion, and personal protective equipment of 10,000 face masks and 200 gowns.

Pop star Dam Vinh Hung offers money to a representative of the Vietnam Fatherland Front's Ho Chi Minh City chapter.

The 4th episode of the fund-raising show ended on August 29 while the three others were organized on August 8, 16 and 22.
The event was streamed live on pages of the HCMC Performing Arts Center, Digital Media Hub and celebrities’ Facebook pages with the participation of singers Hong Nhung, Ho Trung Dung, Uyen Linh, Huong Giang Idol, Van Mai Huong, Hong Ngoc, Thu Minh, Tuan Hung, Hong Nhung; Miss Supranational 2018 Minh Tu, the first runner-up of the 2006 Miss Vietnam Photogenic contest Truong Thi May, football stars Nguyen Tien Linh and Ho Tan Tai. Hosts for the show were pop star Dam Vinh Hung, MC Phuong Thao and American entertainer Kyo York who has worked in Vietnam as an English teacher, singer, and actor.
Artists performed their hits, talked with audiences and joined auctions of two footballers’ shirts in the final match of the 30th Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 30), a set of two embroidered Ao Dai by designer Dinh Van Tho and a Agarwood hand-carved sculpture.
All proceeds will be donated to the HCMC COVID-19 Prevention and Control Fund to support the Central region in the fight against the pandemic.
