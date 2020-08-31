Fund-raising talk show series for frontline workers

The 4th episode of the fund-raising show ended on August 29 while the three others were organized on August 8, 16 and 22.



The event was streamed live on pages of the HCMC Performing Arts Center, Digital Media Hub and celebrities’ Facebook pages with the participation of singers Hong Nhung, Ho Trung Dung, Uyen Linh, Huong Giang Idol, Van Mai Huong, Hong Ngoc, Thu Minh, Tuan Hung, Hong Nhung; Miss Supranational 2018 Minh Tu, the first runner-up of the 2006 Miss Vietnam Photogenic contest Truong Thi May, football stars Nguyen Tien Linh and Ho Tan Tai. Hosts for the show were pop star Dam Vinh Hung, MC Phuong Thao and American entertainer Kyo York who has worked in Vietnam as an English teacher, singer, and actor.

Artists performed their hits, talked with audiences and joined auctions of two footballers’ shirts in the final match of the 30th Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 30), a set of two embroidered Ao Dai by designer Dinh Van Tho and a Agarwood hand-carved sculpture.

All proceeds will be donated to the HCMC COVID-19 Prevention and Control Fund to support the Central region in the fight against the pandemic.

Deputy chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front's Ho Chi Minh City division, Ngo Thanh Son presents flowers to artists. Singer Hong Nhung (C) Singer Dam Vinh Hung Singer Ho Trung Dung Singer Uyen Linh Singer Isaac Singer Ngo Kien Huy Singer Hoa Minzy Singer Van Mai Huong (C) Pop star Dam Vinh Hung (L), singer Hong Nhung (2nd, L), Miss Supranational 2018 Minh Tu and American entertainer Kyo York (R) Football stars Nguyen Tien Linh and Ho Tan Tai A set of two embroidered Ao Dai by designer Dinh Van Tho Agarwood hand-carved sculpture



By Staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh