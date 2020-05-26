Group of artists holds painting exhibition in Hanoi

The display themed Ngay Moi Tro Lai (New days return) opened at Hanoi Studio Gallery at 13 Trang Tien Street in Hoan Kiem District presents works of art of artists, including Hoang Nghia Hiep, Vu Dinh Tuan, Mai Xuan Oanh, Pham Ha Hai, Lieu Nguyen Huong Duong, Nguyen The Hung, Nguyen Quoc Trung and Dang Hiep.



Paintings describe the simple beauty around us, such as a little sunny on old walls and street corners in old town bringing precious moments and positive energy into life.

The event will run until June 20.





By Minh An – Translated by Kim Khanh