Ha Long int’l music festival to bring over 150 local, foreign artists

According to Deputy Director of the Quang Ninh Department of Culture and Sports, Tran Tien Dung, the HALOMUS 2020 aims to promote cooperative relation in the culture and art sector and give artists a chance to perform their countries’ music as well as introduce its tourism resources to international visitors.



Participants include singers and bands, consisting of the Guangxi Arts Institute of China, the Magic of Nomads band of Kazakhstan, and the Yushoku-Hot band of Japan and local representatives namely Ho Quynh Huong, Do To Hoa, Ngoc Anh, To Minh Duc, the Phuong Dong, the Yellow Star, the Hoa Ban , the En Bac, the Red River Jazz.

Each performance presenting different styles of folk, classical, and pop music will last from 35-40 minutes.

The organization board will grant five golden awards and 10 silver prizes. Jury members include Chairman of the Vietnam Musicians' Association, musician Do Hong Quan; People’s Artist Nguyen Quang Vinh; Prof. Gong Xiao Ping of China; musician Artyk Toxanbayev from Kazakhstan; and Japanese musician Yoshikazu Kasuga.

The 2020 Ha Long international music festival is expected to become an annual event in the province. Around 300 guests and 2,000 spectators will join the event.

The Yushoku-Hot band of Japan



By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh