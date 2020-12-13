Ha Tinh Province recognizes traditional handicraft villages

The list includes Chau Ha salt-making Village in Loc Ha District’s Thach Chau Commune, Nam Giang rattan and bamboo village in Thach Ha’s Thach Long Commune, Dinh Hoe building craft in Thach Ha District’s Dinh Ban Commune, Cho Cau craft of making banh da (traditional grilled rice cracker) and banh muot (steamed rice rolls) in Ky Anh District’s Ky Chau Commune, Phuong Giai craft of making Bun (white rice vermicelli noodles).



Chau Ha salt-making village dating back nearly 100 years has 126 households who are engaged in making salt with the production area of more than 14 hectares and production capacity of 2,500 tons per year.

Formed hundreds of years ago, Nam Giang rattan and bamboo village has around 70 households involved in making all sorts of baskets.

Dinh Hoe building craft with traditions around 200-300 years sees over 1,000 people who are working in the province and neighboring areas. These craftsmen earn VND300,000-VND400,000 per day.





By Duong Quang - Translated by Kim Khanh