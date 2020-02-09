Ha Tinh province’s cultural and historical sites temporarily closed

Additionally, cultural historical sites, including Huong Tich Pagoda in Can Loc District’s Thien Loc Commune and Temple worshipping Che Thang’s wife- Mrs. Nguyen Thi Bich Chau in Ky Ninh District’s Ky Anh Town have also closed on February 6.



Every year, Dong Loc T-junction historical site receives a large number of people who have offered incenses and flowers to martyrs who laid down their lives for the fatherland's independence and freedom.

The area played a vital role in transportation of necessary ammunition from north to south during the war. It is famous for the story of 10 female martyrs who sacrificed their lives to ensure transportation of important materials on the Ho Chi Minh Trail on July 24, 1968. From 1965-1968, the US army dropped nearly 50,000 bombs and fired tens of thousands of missiles on the T-Junction in the hopes of cutting off the transport route to the southern front.

By Duong Quang - Translated by Kim Khanh