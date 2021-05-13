Ha Tinh receives valuable lacquer paintings of “Tale of Kieu”

The rare and valuable artworks owned by a collector who has a love for the Tale of Kieu depict the love between Thuy Kieu and Kim Trong, using Dong Ho folk painting style.



Each of the paintings is 35 centimenter wide and 1.2 meter high and weighs more than 2 kilograms.

Truyen Kieu (Tale of Kieu), a masterpiece of Vietnamese classic epic poetry by the great Vietnamese poet Nguyen Du has the most number of translations in more than 30 languages. The classic literature is a unique work containing 3,254 verses which are divided into hundreds of short poems. The story tells a tragic tale of a woman of great beauty and talent whose fate turns tragic. The young lady named Vuong Thuy Kieu is forced to sell herself to save her family, even though she is very learned. She overcomes many hardships in a lifelong pursuit of her love to Kim Trong.

Nguyen Du, also known as To Nhu and Thanh Hien, was born in 1765 to a noble family in Thang Long ( Hanoi ).

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) chose the great Vietnamese poet Nguyen Du among other world famous personalities at its 37th General Assembly in Paris in 2013. He was also recognized by the World Peace Council as one of the world’s cultural celebrities in 1965.

Poet Nguyen Du has been recognized by UNESCO for his Truyen Kieu (Tale of Kieu), a masterpiece of Vietnamese classic epic poetry.

By Duong Quang – Translated by Kim Khanh