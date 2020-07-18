  1. Culture/art

HANIFF 2020 canceled, rescheduled for next two years due to COVID-19 pandemic

The 6th Hanoi International Film Festival (HANIFF) 2020 has been rescheduled for 2022 due to the coronavirus outbreak, announced the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

According to the ministry, the suggestion on reopening of international air routes to countries and territories is still under consideration by the Government because of the complicated COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, offshore guests won't be invited to the film fest.
HANIFF aims to honor best movies, new talents as well as encourage the cooperation among producers and delegates. It is aslo a venue for the celebration and betterment of both Vietnamese and international cinema as well as giving a chance for local and foreign film makers to meet, exchange experiences and thoughts with each other.

