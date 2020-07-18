HANIFF 2020 canceled, rescheduled for next two years due to COVID-19 pandemic

According to the ministry, the suggestion on reopening of international air routes to countries and territories is still under consideration by the Government because of the complicated COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, offshore guests won't be invited to the film fest.



HANIFF aims to honor best movies, new talents as well as encourage the cooperation among producers and delegates. It is aslo a venue for the celebration and betterment of both Vietnamese and international cinema as well as giving a chance for local and foreign film makers to meet, exchange experiences and thoughts with each other.





By Mai An - Translated by Kim Khanh