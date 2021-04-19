Hanoi to host National Circus Talent Competition 2021

The event is co-organized by the Department of Performing Arts under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Vietnam Theater Artist Association, Vietnam Circus Federation and Vietnam Circus Arts and Vaudeville Secondary School.



Circus artists of units, including Vietnam Circus Federation, Vietnam Circus Arts and Vaudeville Secondary School, Hanoi Circus Arts and Vaudeville Theater, Phuong Nam Art Theater, the circus troupe of Long An Province’s Cultural and Art Center will gather to compete in this competition.

The jury encourages performances showing the creativity, performing skill, complicated technique, performing style and artistry that could leave strong impression on audience.





By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh