Hanoi to host Vietnam- German Festival Kulturfest 2020

The Vietnam-German Festival Kulturfest 2020 will be held in Hanoi from October 2-4 to mark the 45th anniversary of the establishment of Vietnam- German diplomatic relations and the 30th German National Day.

At the press conference (Photo: SGGP)

The event will include a series of activities, such as cultural exchanges, Vietnam-German Economic Cooperation Forum, art performances, an introduction of the culinary cultures of the two nations.
The highlight activity is the world's most popular beer festival, Oktoberfest. Many different brands of German beer and food will be served in the beer drinking event of Germany.
This is an important and significant event when the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) takes effect from the beginning of August and businesses in two countries have made every effort to overcome the COVID-19 crisis.

By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh

