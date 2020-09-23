Hanoi's women-artist presents art works in HCMC

“I draw and paint in a desire to morph myself being one with nature in various pitches of feeling. Watercolour, ink on silk, acrylic on canvas… help me to freely self-dilute with my own dreamy obsessions. In my works, nature is simply a visual material for me to create my own form of feelings.” Thuy said.



Bui Thanh Thuy graduated from the Fashion Graphic Department of University of Industrial Fine Exhibitions and Artistic Activities.

She is daughter of writer Bui Binh Thi and female painter Nguyen Thi My. Her older brother is well-known director Bui Thac Chuyen. Thuy has worked as a costume designer for films and drama, such as the well-known play titled “The Visit” by Swiss playwright Friedrich Dürrenmatt adapted and performed by the Viet Nam National Drama Theater; the film titled “Choi voi” (Adrift) directed by Bui Thac Chuyen, won the Bronze Taiga at the 8th international film festival in Khanty-Mansiysk city, Russia in 2010; the Fipresci International Critics’ Prize at the 66th Venice Film Festival and the Best Sound Effects award at the 2009 Asia-Pacific Film Festival in Kaohsiung City , Taiwan; the movie, "Loi nguyen huyet ngai" (The curse of blood wormwood) directed by Bui Thac Chuyen received Best Art Design at the 2012 Golden Kite Award.

She presented several displays at home and abroad, including her solo exhibitions of religious paintings in San Fancisco Bay in 2014, and “Forever Wanderer” in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City from December, 2015-January 2016; and participated in displays with Vietnamese and French artists in Houston (Texas), Oahu (Hawaii), Paris.



"The light" "Waiting" "The winter comes"



By Ngo Huong Sen – Translated by Kim Khanh