HBSO offers premiere of “Truyen Kieu” ballet

The ballet is choreographed by Nguyen Tuyet Minh and Nguyen Phuc Hung; and performed by dancers, namely Tran Hoang Yen, Ho Phi Diep, Dinh Phuong Dung, Do Hoang Khang Ninh, Phan Thai Binh, Doan Vu Minh Tu, Ha On Kim Tuyen, Nguyen Minh Tam, Dang Minh Hien, Sung A Lung, Ha Khanh Vy, Nguyen Luong Hoa, and singer Chinh Ba.



The play features an an unique combination of Western and Vietnamese techniques of ballet; a blend of semi classical and folk music created by musicians Viet Anh and Chinh Ba.

Another performance will take place on July 24. The ballet will be also introduced to the public at the Hanoi Opera House on August 14.

Truyen Kieu is a unique work containing 3,254 verses which are divided into hundreds of short poems.

The literary masterpiece tells a tragic tale of a woman of great beauty and talent whose fate turns cruel moving backward in time. The young lady named Vuong Thuy Kieu is forced to sell herself to save her family, even though she is very learned. She overcomes many hardships in a lifelong pursuit of her doomed lover Kim Trong.

Truyen Kieu is a unique work that has created a ‘Kieu culture’ such as telling of fortunes from a text of the Kieu story and writing of poetry inspired from the tragic life of Thuy Kieu.

It has the most number of translations in more than 30 languages.

Great poet Nguyen Du, also known as To Nhu and Thanh Hien, was born in 1765 to a noble family in Thang Long ( Hanoi ).

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) chose the great Vietnamese poet Nguyen Du among other world famous personalities at its 37th General Assembly in Paris in 2013. He was also recognized by the World Peace Council as one of the world’s cultural celebrities in 1965.

Poet Nguyen Du has been recognized by UNESCO for his Truyen Kieu (Tale of Kieu), a masterpiece of Vietnamese classic epic poetry.

By Thuy Binh - Translated by Kim Khanh