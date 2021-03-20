HBSO returns to stage with concert of French operas

The concert will present to music lovers excerpts from popular operas, such as Carmen by Georges Bizet; Faust, Romeo and Juliet, and Mireille by Charles Gounod, Lakme by Leo Delibes; Louise by Gustave Charpentier and La fille du regiment by Gaetano Donizetti.



The concert will be performed by Meritorious Artists Nguyen Tan Anh and Tran Hong Vy and artists Pham Khanh Ngoc, Dao Mac, Pham Trang,Phan Hong Diu, Pham Duyen Huyen, Nguyen Thu Huong, Ly Hoang Kim, Tran Thanh Nam, Vo Nguyen Thanh Tam and Phan Huu Trung Kiet under the baton of conductor Tran Nhat Minh.





By Thu Huong – Translated by Kim Khanh