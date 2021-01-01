HBSO to present New Year’s Concert at the HCMC Opera House

The music show is the last program of HBSO’s 2020 performance season. It will be a joyful, colorful show with the participation of all three performing groups, including HBSO Symphony Orchestra, Opera and Ballet.



The concert will present to music lovers colorful items of operettas and other special musical works.

The show will open with the operetta, Overture to Die Fledermaus (The bat) by Johann Strauss II. The next items will be Dien ist mein ganzes Herz (You are my heart's delight), an aria for tenor from the German opera Land des Lächelns (The Land of Smiles) by Franz Léhar; Fruhlingsstimmen (Voices of Spring) by Johann Strauss II; an item from Rossini’s Il Barbieri d Siviglia (‘The Barber of Seville’), Largo al Factotum; an Italian popular song, Non ti scordar mai di me (Don’t forget about me); Granada, the song written in 1932 by the Mexican composer Agustin Lara about the southern Spanish city of Granada.

The HBSO Orchestra will perform excerpts from the opera, Les Contes D'Hoffmann ( Tales of Hoffman) by Offenbach. The concert will end with the Choir’s performance of the Tritsch Tratsch Polka by Johann Strauss II, a high-spirited piece evoking the Viennese love for gossip (chit-chat).





Soprano Pham Khanh Ngoc Opera singers, Pham Duyen Huyen and Meritorious Artist Hong Vy Tenor Dao Mac

By Thu Huong – Translated by Kim Khanh