HBSO’s rock symphony concert presented in city

Guitarist Tim Tran, musician Ly Huynh Long and his band, singers consisting of Pham Khanh Ngoc, Dao Mac, Nguyen Huu Trung Kiet, Pham Thanh Hoai, conductor Le Phi Phi and artists of Ho Chi Minh City Ballet Symphony Orchestra and Opera (HBSO) will come on the same stage to play popular songs, such as Bohemian rhapsody, Barcelona, Who wants to live forever, Hotel California, Still loving you, Knockin’ on heaven’s door, Symphonic, Dream on, Highway star and classical pieces by Mozart and Beethoven.



The “handshake” between Rock and Symphony is expected to create a dusty, strong but academic concert.





By THUY BINH – Translated by Kim Khanh