HCMC Ao Dai Festival 2020 opens

The festival aims to respond the “Ao Dai-Vietnam’s Cultural Heritage” program that has been launched by the Vietnam Women’s Union in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism to mark the 90 years of its establishment.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee, Nguyen Thanh Phong said that Ao Dai is the traditional costume of Vietnamese people. It is the best choice for important events. Preserving and promoting the traditional beauty of Ao Dai is one of the key tasks of building the Vietnamese culture deeply imbued with national identity.

The Ao Dai Festival which was launched since 2014 has become the city’s annual event and also a cultural tourism product typically attracting a large number of visitors, he added.

The festival not only highlights the Ao Dai’s beauty, contributes to the preservation and promotion of national traditional values but also responds the HCMC's theme for 2020, “Year of boosting cultural activities and building urban civilized lifestyle” and promotes the city's image as a safe, friendly and attractive destination, the City Chairman stressed.

By using smart technology applications, the 2020 Ao Dai Festival is expected to bring visitors impressive and emotional experiences with its special characteristics.

The organization board of the event hoped that Ao Dai will become the dress commonly worn by local people and international viistors coming to Vietnam and HCMC, Mr. Phong said.

The 7th edition offers a wide range of cultural activities that will be held in tourist attractions throughout the city from now until the end of November, such as War Remnants Museum, industrial zones, Saigon Central Post Office, high schools.

One of the highlights was the Ao Dai fashion show in the opening ceremony, presenting 15 collections of Vietnamese traditional dresses by designers of Nguyen Tuan, Viet Hung, Vo Viet Chung, Ella Phan, Tuan Hai, OZ Design House, Nhat Dung, Do Trinh Hoai Nam, Ta Linh Nhan, Lien Huong, Ngo Nhat Huy, Anna Hanh Le, Vu Thao Giang and Tung Vu.

In addition, an online video making contest titled “I love Vietnamese Ao Dai” has been launched and is expected to attract about 10,000 entries at home and abroad.

Attending at the opening ceremony were chairwoman of the HCMC People's Council, Nguyen Thi Le; Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front's Ho Chi Minh City chapter, To Thi Bich Chau; Standing Vice Chairman of the municipal People's Committee, Le Thanh Liem; former Vice President Truong My Hoa; former Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City municipal Party Committee, Nguyen Thi Thu Ha; former chairwoman of the HCMC People's Council, Nguyen Thi Quyet Tam; along with celebrities’ who have been chosen as ambassadors of the Ao Dai festival 2020, People’s Artist Kim Xuan, Meritorious Artists Phi Dieu and Kim Chi, Miss Universe Vietnam 2019 Nguyen Tran Khanh Van, Miss Vietnam 2018 Tran Tieu Vy.

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee, Nguyen Thanh Phong speaks at the event. Ambassadors of the Ao Dai festival 2020 Ao Dai Festival aims to honor the culture of traditional Vietnamese dresses during different periods of time and introduce the beauty of Ao Dai to foreign visitors.



By Tieu Tan – Translated by Kim Khanh