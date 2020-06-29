HCMC calls on people to join hands in building culture into development motivity

The event saw the presence of chairwoman of HCMC People's Council, Nguyen Thi Le; Standing Vice Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Le Thanh Liem; Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City To Thi Bich Chau, Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the City Party Committee, Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue together with experts, managers and artists.



The city chose a theme, “Year of strengthening cultural acclivities and building civilized urban lifestyle” for 2020.

Many periodic cultural dialogues have been organized on social media platforms since June, creating an environment and space for cultural experts, managers and artists at home and abroad to exchange and discuss about cultural issues.

People take part in cultural dialogues and join hands in building culture to become a specific factor in developing and turning HCMC into a hub of economics, culture, education and training, science and technology in the the Southeast Asian region, said said Ho Chi Minh City Party Secretary Nguyen Thien Nhan.

The municipal government should take a deep study of the design of the “education through culture” program linking schools and cultural activities, such as preserving national relics, carrying out the practice of traditional music at school, he added.

HCMC also needs to allocate a small portion of its budget for culture and launch policies to promote and support cultural projects, Mr. Nhan stressed.





Delegates at the dialogue

By staff writers - Translated by Kim Khanh