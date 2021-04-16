HCMC carries out plan of organizing sport, cultural events

Illustrative Photo (Source: SGGP)

A series of activities have been held, including Nguyen Hue Flower Street, Book Street Festival, Spring Flower Festival at Tao Dan Park, floating flower market, Ao Dai festival, HCMC Festival marking the anniversary of the day Saigon-Gia Dinh officially named after President Ho Chi Minh, Reunification Day.



In addition, there will be Vietnamese traditional arts and culture festival, Day of Reading Culture, Family Day, Autumn Melody concert, Olympic Day Run, International Vietnamese Traditional Martial Arts Festival.

The municipal People’s Committee asked the Department of Culture and Sport to coordinate with relevant agencies and districts to carry out the project effectively.

By Vo Tham – Translated by Kim Khanh