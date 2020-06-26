HCMC celebrates 44 years of name change

Residents and visitors will have a chance to learn about HCMC through exhibitions on culture, history and the development of the city over the past of 320 years; the technological application of the Industry 4.0 in the daily life and production; the introduction of traditional crafts and folk cultural activities.

There will be a singing contest with the participation of the Southern provinces of Ba Ria-Vung Tau, Binh Duong, Binh Phuoc, Binh Thuan, Dong Nai, Ninh Thuan, Tay Ninh and the host city.

A special art program featuring a concert, martial art performance; a parade on main streets; the 44th traditional marathon competition and among are also expected to attract a large number of people.





By Thuy Binh - Translated by Kim Khanh