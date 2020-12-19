HCMC Countdown 2021 to be held in virtual form

The event called Virtual Countdown Lights 2021 under the theme “The Sound of Utopia” aims to convey a message of a wonderful world and the bright future. It reminds people that “The foolish man seeks happiness in the distance, the wise grows it under his feet”.



The organizer will use Extended Reality” (XR) technologies referring to all real and virtual environments combined together in making the performance which bring an amazing live music show featuring top-notch singers, including musician Thanh Bui, Hoang Thuy Linh, Min, rapper Binz, TLinh, the Uni5, the Chillies and more.

Virtual Countdown Lights 2021 will be broadcast live at 9.30 p.m. on the Billboard Vietnam’s Youtube channel on December 31, and at 10 p.m. on HTV3 DreamsTV channel.

Launched for 4 years, the Countdown Party has been the most popular annual countdown and music party which is equipped with world-class lighting, amazing sound systems and mind-blowing visual effects, attracting a huge number of audiences. It gives people a chance to say "Hello" to New Year together. A party atmosphere will take over the entire city on New Year’s Eve as throngs of cheering revelers take part in the countdown. When the clock ticks down to midnight, a music light will light up the city.



The Countdown Lights 2020 themed “Our people - Our future - Our home” in Nguyen Hue walking street attract more than 70,000 people. Musician Thanh Bui Singer Hoang Thuy Linh Rapper Binz Singer Minz



By Tieu Tan - Translated by Kim Khanh