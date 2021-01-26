HCMC hosts art programs marking 13th National Party Congress

The event themed “Pride of the Vietnamese Communist Party” performing popular revolutionary songs presented to listeners popular revolutionary songs giving a deep knowledge of the sacrifices made by the armed forces for the sake of national defense and security performed by People’s Artist Ta Minh Tam, Meritorious Artist Van Khanh, and singers namely Dan Truong, Duc Tuan, Hien Thuc, Vo Ha Tram, Quoc Dai ...



In addition, a series of other cultural activities greeting the 13th National Party Congress and celebrating the lunar New Year and the 91st anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), including art performances and photo exhibitions which will be organized from now until February 3.

Accordingly, a concert titled “Spring always has Party” will be organized on February 3 with the participation of People’s Artists Trong Huu, Ta Minh Tam and Thanh Ngan, together with singers of Cam Ly, Noo Phuoc Thinh, Ho Trung Dung and others.

Meanwhile a photo exhibition on Dong Khoi Street from February 2-28 and a festival of Don Ca Tai Tu Nam bo (Southern amateur traditional music) on January 30-31.

The People’s Committee of HCMC has delegated the HCMC Organizing Board of Major Holidays, the municipal Department of Culture and Sport and the HCMC Music Center to organize the activities which have been broadcast live on HCMC Television’s channels, FM 99.9MHz frequency of Voice of HCMC (VOH), and live-streamed on social media platforms of the municipal Department of Culture and Sport, the HCMC Music Center and Digital Media Hub.





By Thuy Binh, Vo Tham – Translated by Kim Khanh