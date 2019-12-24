HCMC hosts Korean, Vietnamese folk music performance

The music show titled “Together Further” will be performed by the Korean traditional music group ensemble, Deobureosup and Vietnamese artists



The Deobureo Sup was founded in 2014. Their performance is a mixture of traditional Korean instruments, such as Gayageum,Geomungo, Haegeum, Sogeum, Daegeum, Piri, Taepyeongso, an dpercussion instruments.





The group consisting of 17 artists receive the‘Grand Prix’ award in Fringe Concert at the 2016 Tongyeong International Music Festival. The group performed in Hue in 2015.

By THUY BINH – Translated by Kim Khanh