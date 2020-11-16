HCMC launches campaign to respond National Action Month against HIV/AIDS 2020

Miss Universe Vietnam 2017, H’Hen Nie; actress Hong Anh; MC (Master of Ceremony), Phuoc Lap; the first runner-up of beauty contests, 2007 Miss Vietnamese Ethnic Groups and 2006 Miss Vietnam Photogenic contest, Truong Thi May; directors Ngoc Duyen, Thai Huynh and Diep Van and others attended the event.



The campaign aims to review HIV & AIDS prevention activities over the past 30 years since the first case of HIV detected in 1990 and the goal which is to end the AIDS epidemic in the country by 2030.

The highlight event is the night of “30 years of emotion” featuring stories of people living with or affected by HIV, memories of health workers and volunteers that will take place on November 29.

The campaign aiming at raising public awareness of HIV/AIDS and strengthening the HIV/AIDS prevention and control activities will run until December 15.

By Tieu Tan – Translated by Kim Khanh