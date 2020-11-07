HCMC People's Committee Head office recognized as national architectural relic

The People’s Committee of HCMC has been assigned to manage the relic in accordance with legal regulations on cultural heritages as authorized.



The headquarters of the People’s Committee of HCMC, previously known as the HCM City Hall or “L'Hôtel de Ville” is one of the most ancient architectures in the city. It was built from 1898 until 1909 and designed by the French architect, Femand Gardès, simulating the bell tower style in Northern France. After 1975 until today, the building is the workplace of the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City.

The construction has a tall protruding tower. Two sides of the building are two balanced attics, the left and right sides of the work are lower than the rest. The facade design is a mixture of Baroque, Rococo, and Art Nouveau architectural styles.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism also recognized other architectural works as national architectural relics, including Linh Dong God Temple in HCMC’s Thu Duc District, the Cam Bridge in Nghe An Province, Bach Dang Giang relic site in Hai Phong City, and Xa Tac Temple in Quang Ninh Province.





By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh