HCMC plans to host Street Art Festival 2021

The announcement was issued in a working session between the People’s Committee of HCMC and the Consulate General of France in Ho Chi Minh City on November 16.



The event is scheduled between April and November, featuring a series of cultural activities such as the graffiti art event, urban art spaces, arts workshops for young people, international conference on urban art, music festival and more.

The municipal supports cultural activities which are considered as events promoting images of the land and Vietnamese people, and HCMC particularly, said Vice chairman of the municipal People’s Committee, Duong Anh Duc.

He has asked the Department of Foreign Affairs and HCMC Youth Cultural House to support organizer to host the festival.





By Vo Tham – Translated by Kim Khanh