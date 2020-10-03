HCMC promotes reading culture in community, schools

The festival will last till October 4. A reading space simulation of public transportation means is designed at the festival.



Deputy Chairwoman of District 2 Nguyen Hong Diep said the festival is organized to welcome the city 11th Party Congress in the tenure 2020-2025 and the 13th National Party Congress .

She affirmed reading and reading culture are essential in a developed and civilized society. Reading books helps people realize the difference between right and wrong ; accordingly, evils will be pushed back and people can nurture good and new knowledge. Moreover, reading books contributes to enhancement of intellectual standard and people’s awareness of law.

Realizing the significance of reading books and reading culture, the district has organized various activities to develop the reading culture project in the community such as in residential quarters, schools, organizations in the district to cultivate habit of reading books and gradually build lifelong learning culture.



A section where good books are displayed at the festival (Photo: SGGP)

Visitors to the event will see the display of good books, photos of teacher and learner in old days and reading space in a family as well as documents of reading culture in the city and the district.

On the occasion, the technology and science development center under the youth communist union presented five book shelves worth VND50 million to the district.

By Gia Minh - Translated by Anh Quan