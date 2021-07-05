HCMC Stage Association offers relief for artists, theatrical stage employees

The presents worth VND1 million (US$43.5) of each aim to help artists and theatrical stage employees overcome difficulties amid pandemic, said Vice chairwoman of the HCMC Stage Association, Meritorious Artist Trinh Kim Chi.



On this occasion, the Vietnam Association of Stage Artists also donated VND50 million (US$2,170) to the HCMC Stage Association and the Theater Artists' Fund to assist the city’s stage force.

From the beginning of 2021, Meritorious Artist Trinh Kim Chi established the fund and provided relief for poor veteran artists of varous kinds of art of drama, Cai Luong (reformed opera), Hat Boi (Vietnamese classical opera), namely Mac Can, Hoang Lan, Thanh Xuan, Meritorious Artist Le Thien, Linh Phuoc and Xuan Quan.





By Thuy Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh