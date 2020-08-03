HCMC Theater preserves Vietnamese traditional art

The shows take place at Hung Kings Temple in Saigon Zoo and Botanical Gardens in District 1 and Lang Ong Ba Chieu, the ancient tomb of General Le Van Duyet in Binh Thanh District on two Sundays every month.



The performances that also include an exhibition of masks, clothes worn by characters, paintings performers aims at responding the city’s theme, “Year of strengthening cultural acclivities and building civilized urban lifestyle” in 2020.

A hat boi artist Costumes of Hat Boi art Makeup before a performance Meritorious Artist Huu Danh at an exchange with audiences Students of Ho Chi Minh City Central College of Pedagogy visit an exhibition of Hat Boi art. A performance of Hat Boi





By Dung Phuong – Translated by Kim Khanh