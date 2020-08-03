  1. Culture/art

HCMC Theater preserves Vietnamese traditional art

The HCMC Theater of Hat Boi Art and the Museum of Vietnamese History have launched performances of Hat Boi (Vietnamese classical opera)  to attract visitors to the city, starting in July.

A scene in the play, "Chau Tan da Thanh Long Dao"

The shows take place at Hung Kings Temple in Saigon Zoo and Botanical Gardens in District 1 and Lang Ong Ba Chieu, the ancient tomb of General Le Van Duyet in Binh Thanh District on two Sundays every month.
The performances that also include an exhibition of masks, clothes worn by characters, paintings performers aims at responding the city’s theme, “Year of strengthening cultural acclivities and building civilized urban lifestyle” in 2020.
HCMC Theater preserves Vietnamese traditional art ảnh 1 A hat boi artist
HCMC Theater preserves Vietnamese traditional art ảnh 2 Costumes of Hat Boi art
HCMC Theater preserves Vietnamese traditional art ảnh 3  Makeup before a performance
HCMC Theater preserves Vietnamese traditional art ảnh 4 Meritorious Artist Huu Danh at an exchange with audiences
HCMC Theater preserves Vietnamese traditional art ảnh 5 Students of Ho Chi Minh City Central College of Pedagogy visit an exhibition of Hat Boi art.
HCMC Theater preserves Vietnamese traditional art ảnh 6 A performance of Hat Boi 


By Dung Phuong – Translated by Kim Khanh

