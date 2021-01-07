HCMC to host Japan Film Week 2021 next week

Vietnamese movie lovers will have a chance to enjoy 15 movies in various kinds of feature films, cartoons and classic movies with Vietnamese and English sub-titles.



Pictures will be screened at cinemas of BHD Star Thao Dien in District 2 and BHD Star Bitexco in District 1, including Come kiss me at 0:00AM, The Little House, Listen to the Universe ( or Honeybees and Distant Thunder), We Are Little Zombie, Shoplifters, Hello World, Parallel World Love Story, Hot Gimmick Girl Meets Boy, Ghost Theater, And Your Bird Can Sing, Amanogawa - The One I've Longed”, Sword Art Online The Movie -Ordinal Scale, Funeral Master, Stolen Identity.





By Hai Duy – Translated by Kim Khanh