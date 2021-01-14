HCMC to host Tet Festival 2021

The event will feature activities of Tet rituals, Tet market, traditional foods in Tet Holiday, folk games and art performance. It will give an opportunity to the young generation to learn about Tet tradition, Vietnamese customs and habits on lunar New Year.



The event aims to contribute to preserving and promoting national traditional cultural values as well as introducing the city's image as a safe, friendly and attractive destination, said Director of the HCMC Department of Tourism, Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa.

The festival is also a program for buinsesses to connect closely with customers, promote their products and boost purchasing power for Tet goods, Director of the municipal Department of Trade and Industry, Bui Ta Hoang Vu added.

This year’s event will see the participation of ambassadors and consuls of diplomatic agencies, foreign consulates and and organizations in the city, said general director of the Tet Festival 2021, Le Tan.

The 4-day long festival featuring 200 stalls is expected to attract 70,000 visitors.

Design of a display booth in the festival

By Thi Hong – Translated by Kim Khanh