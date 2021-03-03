HCMC to speed up socialization of cultural, sport works

The statement was made at a conference on sport and cultural activities that was held in HCMC on March 2 with the participation of Deputy Chairman of HCMC People's Committee, Vo Van Hoan.



Beside 19 sport and cultural events that have been approved to be organized in this year, the Department of Culture and Sport of HCMC has emphasized the implementation of projects, including “Studying and building assessment criteria of a happy family”, “Development Strategy of the HCMC cultural sector until 2035”, “Development Strategy of the HCMC sport sector until 2035”, “Organizing typical festivals, sport and cultural events”.

Deputy Chairman of HCMC People's Committee, Vo Van Hoan has also asked the Department of Culture and Sport to set up and submit soon seven strategic projects of the development of the cultural industry, the smart management operating system, attracting sport and cultural talents, and the socialization of art performance.

In addition, the department must study four projects of socialization mechanisms of the investment, construction and development of infrastructures in the sport and cultural area, practicing cultural industry centers, proposing principles and requirements of the bidding of offering services in large-scale sport and cultural events.

The People’s Committee of HCMC asked the department to make every effort to organized successfully the National Sports Festival and prepare for the 31st Southeast Asian Games (31st SEA Games) which is scheduled to take place in Hanoi at the end of this year.

Regarding to socialized projects, Mr. Hoan asked functional departments to complete procedures to give a tax return to Bong Sen Yamachi Co,. Ltd; and solve existing problems of the International Culture Trade J.V.C





By Vo Tham – Translated by Kim Khanh