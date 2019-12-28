HCMC Vietnam-Japan Cultural Day to kick off on Sunday

The Vietnam-Japan Cultural Day 2019 will take place at the Garden Mall in Ho Chi Minh City’s district 5 on December 29.

The festival aiming at promoting culture of the two countries features a wide range of entertainment and cultural activities, such as exhibition of Ao Dai and kimono, a poem exchange program, traditional martial arts performance,  a tea making art, performance of Vietnam's UNESCO-recognised intangible cultural heritages and among others.
The one-day cultural event is supported by the HCMC Union of Friendship Organizations (HUFO), the HCMC Vietnam – Japan Friendship Association, Vietnam Signature Company and Ao Dai museum in Ho Chi Minh city.

By THANH HANG - Translated by Kim Khanh

