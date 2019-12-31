HCMC’s ancient architectural works receive historic-cultural relic certificates

Attending at the vent were Secretary of HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan, Standing deputy chairman of HCMC People's Committee Le Thanh Liem and priest Ho Van Xuan, a representative of the Archdiocese of Ho Chi Minh City.



The relics include Tran Dai Nghia High School for the Gifted and Vo Truong Toan Secondary School in district 1, Vo Tanh Mausoleum in Phu Nhuan district, Thu Thiem Congregation of the Lovers of the Holy Cross and Thu Thiem Church in district 2.

Speaking at the event, standing deputy chairman of HCMC People's Committee Le Thanh Liem said that until the end of November of this year, the city has 172 recognized relics, including two special national historical relic sites, 56 national relics and 114 city-level heritage sites.

He also unveiled the city’s theme for 2020 is boosting cultural activities building a civilized urban lifestyle.

The municipal government asked the Department of Culture and Sports, local authorities of districts and relevant units to focus on upgrading, protecting, preserving and restoring historic and cultural heritages.

The Thu Thiem Congregation of the Lovers of the Holy Cross covering about 4 hectares includes a monastery and other buildings. It was established in 1840, while Thu Thiem Catholic church was built in 1859 and is one of the oldest parishes of the HCM City Archdiocese.

Founded in 1874, Tran Dai Nghia High School for the Gifted stemming from Lasan Taberd locates on main streets of the city, including Hai ba Trung, Ly Tu Trong and Nguyen Du. In 1975, it was a school training elementary teachers in HCMC and became a High School for the Gifted named after Professor Tran Dai Nghia in 2000.

Founded in 1955, Vo Truong Toan Secondary School was an all-boy high school. The school that has kept the same name became a middle school since 1975.

Vo Tanh Mausoleum was built in 1801. Vo Tanh was a great commander under the Nguyen Dynasty. He was honored as a Meritorious High-Ranking Duke by King Gia Long and in 1832 King Minh Mang conferred on him the title Perpetual Duke.

Secretary of HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan presents a certificate recognizing Thu Thiem Congregation of the Lovers of the Holy Cross as a historic and cultural site at the municipal level. (Photo: Sggp) Secretary of HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan presents a certificate to Tran Dai Nghia High School for the Gifted. Secretary of HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan presents a certificate to Vo Truong Toan Secondary School. Secretary of HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan presents a certificate to Vo Tanh Mausoleum. City's leaders in a survey of Thu Thiem Church City's leaders in a survey of Thu Thiem Congregation of the Lovers of the Holy Cross. Tran Dai Nghia High School for the Gifted Vo Truong Toan Secondary School Vo Tanh Mausoleum



By KIEU PHONG – Translated by Kim Khanh