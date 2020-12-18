HCMC’s annual concert raises VND 9 billion for poor farmers on Tet

The art program is one of the activities supporting 3,000 disadvantged members throughout the city of the association. The organizer plans to provide 200 production tools; 2,000 Tet gifts; 1,520 scholarships; 200 saving books and 5 charity houses with a total capital of VND11.75 billion (US$489,000) on the upcoming Tet holiday.



Attending at the concert were Deputy Secretary of HCMC Party Committee, Nguyen Ho Hai; Vice Chairman of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Farmer Union, Nguyen Xuan Dinh; fomer Deputy Secretary of HCMC Party Committee, Vo Thi Dung; Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee, Vo Van Hoan.





By Thuy Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh