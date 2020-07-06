HCMC’s art tourism shows sign of recovery

Performances of Hat Boi (Vietnamese classical opera) will take place at Hung Kings Temple in Saigon Zoo and Botanical Gardens in District 1 and Lang Ong Ba Chieu, the ancient tomb of General Le Van Duyet.in Binh Thanh District on two Sundays every month.



The show’s organizers, HCMC Theater of Hat Boi Art and the Museum of Vietnamese History will mark debut performance for the public on July 19.

The Phuong Nam Art Theater has officially launched a puppet and circus show with the participation of more than 50 artists.

The performance titled Mekong Show includes stories of the local people and wild animals during the process of creating the southern land, special cultural values and traditional heritages in the region.

The first shows at Gia Dinh Park Circus Theater in Go Vap District on July 4-5 attracted many audiences.





By Thuy Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh