HCMC’s festival marking 44 years of name change concluded

A culural and sport festival marking 44 years since the city was named after President Ho Chi Minh (July 2, 1976-2020) ended in Nguyen Hue walking street in District 1 on July 2.

Opened on June 26 by the HCMC Organizing Board of Major Holidays, the event attracted more than tens of thousands of visitors and 3 million viewers on the webiste of the muncipal Department of Culture and sports.
People had a chance to learn about HCMC through exhibitions on culture, history and the development of the city over the past of 320 years; the technological application of the Industry 4.0 in the daily life and production; perfromance of Don Ca Tai Tu (Southern amateur music), fashion show of Ao Dai and traditional wedding clothes, the introduction of traditional crafts and folk cultural activities.

By Thuy Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh

