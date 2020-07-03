HCMC’s festival marking 44 years of name change concluded

Opened on June 26 by the HCMC Organizing Board of Major Holidays, the event attracted more than tens of thousands of visitors and 3 million viewers on the webiste of the muncipal Department of Culture and sports.



People had a chance to learn about HCMC through exhibitions on culture, history and the development of the city over the past of 320 years; the technological application of the Industry 4.0 in the daily life and production; perfromance of Don Ca Tai Tu (Southern amateur music), fashion show of Ao Dai and traditional wedding clothes, the introduction of traditional crafts and folk cultural activities.





By Thuy Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh