The bookstore located on the second floor of Lotte Mart in District 7 covers on an area of more than 900 square meters, featuring over 100,000 copies in various genres and 100,000 stationery items and toys.



The intelligent system of the store enables customers to find and purchase the publications they are searching; and provide promotional program and related information about the books.

Fahasa’s Van Phuc first smart bookstore opened last year in AEON Mall Ha Dong in Hanoi.





By Tuong Vy - Translated by Kim Khanh