HCMC’s Spring Flower Festival 2020 to open on January 19

The 40th edition of its kinds features over 4,000 ornamental plants, bonsai, rock gardens, dried trees, grafted stones, cacti, ornamental fish and various rare flowers.



The spring flower festival is expected to create a playground and venue for flower growers, domestic and international artists and art lovers to enjoy rare flowers and unique plants.

The event also includes a series of activities, such as kylin and dragon dance performance, art show, folk games, circus, performance of don ca tai tu (Southern amateur music) , the presentation of Vietnamese calligraphy , tea making and food fair.

The highlight is an area introducing the establishment and development of the HCMC Spring Flower Festival over the past 40 years.

The flower show will close on January 30 or the 6th of the first lunar month.





By Bao Hanh - Translated by Kim Khanh