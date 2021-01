The flower market is expected to attract nearly 600 stalls and boats filled with ornamental trees and flowers of flower gardens and businesses coming from Mekong Delta provinces.



The event wil become one of the HCMC’s annual cultural activities on the occasion of Lunar New Year, starting from this year.

The flower market will take place on the Tau Hu-Ben Nghe canal along the streets of Ben Binh Dong and Nguyen Van Cua in District 8.





By Kim Loan – Translated by Kim Khanh