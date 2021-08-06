HCMC’s writers participate in the fight against pandemic

Writer Bich Ngan presents VND100 million to healthcare workers of the Thu Duc General Hospital. (Photo: SGGP)

Young writer Nguyen Duy Quyen who is author of the books including Quen duoc cu quen (Let’s forget it if you could), Tiem ky gui noi buon (Place to deposit your sadness), Sai Gon trong Sai Gon (Saigon in Saigon) is an employee in a company specialized in providing medical services. In these days, Quyen and his colleagues have participated in bringing Covid-19 patients to medical facilities, conducted epidemiological checks and implemented contact tracing. He has stayed in a hotel to protect his family.



Meanwhile writer Phuong Huyen, head of the Communication Department of the HCMC Writers’ Association collected VND375 million (over US$16,000), 12 tons of rice, 820 instant noodle boxes, eggs, milk, fried fish and vegebtales from sponsors to support disadvantaged laborers.

In addition, the unit of female writers under the HCMC Writers’ Association sent eight tons of rice to seven charity kitchens of the Nu Cuoi (Smile) Charity Group and poor people in the city.

Writer Bich Ngan, Chairwoman of the HCMC Writer’s Association presented VND100 million collected from 40 authors in HCMC to healthcare workers of the Thu Duc General Hospital.

Writers have nursed ideas depicting the city amid the pandemic that has impacted every aspect of life.

As one of the frontline workers, Nguyen Duy Quyen has recorded all his thoughts and feelings about the daily work on his social account. He hoped to release a collection of stories and short pieces when thw virus is under control.





By Quynh Yen – Translated by Kim Khanh