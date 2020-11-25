Health expert complains false knowledge about HIV/AIDS exposure in TV series

At the press brief yesterday organized by the Hanoi Party Committee, Deputy director of the Center for Disease Control La Thi Lan while reporting HIV/AIDS situation in the capital city pointed out that some recent episodes of TV drama ‘Lua Am” have delivered “seriously false knowledge” about HIV/AIDS exposure.



Even the episode can be offensive in some way. Ms. Lan shared she was sad at the episode that a firefighter officer was informed to be exposed to HIV after he took a victim of a traffic accident who is HIV person to a hospital. If people can be exposed to HIV easily like in the film, audience will dare not to assist traffic accident victims.

Ms. Lan said not all people who are exposed to HIV can catch the disease. Moreover, the film was untrue about how to treat people who are exposed to HIV. In the film, people must be quarantined after HIV exposure.

She supposed that the information of Covid-19 covered all media and haunted people; in fact, people should take medicine to prevent HIV within 72 hours after a recent possible exposure to HIV.

The capital city has so far discovered 29,931 people with HIV/ AIDS as of October 31 and it is the second largest locality by HIV patients in the country, just after Ho Chi Minh City.

Newly discovered HIV cases in 2020 in Hanoi are mostly male accounting for 78.7 percent while the proportion of HIV people aged from 15-25 is 26.3 percent. Sexual transmission of HIV continued to rise from 22.5 percent in 2010 to 74.5 percent in 2019 and 72.6 percent by October, 2020.

By Nguyen Quoc - Translated by Anh Quan