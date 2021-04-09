Hip-hop artists, rappers to shake up fans’ Saturday

The country's leading rappers participate in “Rap Viet All-Stars” concert.

Three directors Vuong Khang, Duc Do, Viet Anh and music director Touliver promise Vietnamese Rap music fans an unforgettable night with perrfomances of winners of the first season of Rap Viet competition, including De Choat , G.Ducky,Thanh Draw, TLinh, Lang LD, RPT MCK, RPT Gonzo, Ricky Star, together with young rappers namely Yuno Bigboi, Tez, LOR, Tony D.



The event will also see the participation of Rap stars, consisting of Karik, Binz, Suboi and Wowy.

The show called “Rap Viet All-Stars” is expected to light up the stage with nearly 50 breakout hip-hop songs.

More than 1,000 staff members are in a hurry to finish all preparation for the concert.



By Thu Huong – Translated by Kim Khanh